RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson is running in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

It’s an open seat because long-term incumbent and Democrat G.K Butterfield is retiring.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to Roberson about how he differs from many other Republican candidates when it comes to abortion.

Roberson also talked about a project he believes could greatly improve the economy in his district and gave his thoughts on the expansion of NATO.