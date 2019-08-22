Connecticut Pastor and friends driving cross-country to El Paso in support of Walmart victims

Adam Bowles (Right), and Matt Martinez (left) at the Tuscarora Mountain Tunnel in Pennsylvania

EL PASO, Texas — Love Goes Farther. That is the message being driven across the country by Adam Bowles, a pastor from Castle Church in Norwich, Connecticut.

Bowles was struck when he learned about the tragic event that occurred in El Paso on August 3, 2019, and the sobering fact that the shooter decided to drive 10 hours from Allen, Texas, to El Paso to commit an act of hatred. Bowles’ idea, inspired by Matthew 5:41, is Love Goes Farther.

With that in mind, Bowles set out on Monday, August 19, 2019, with two friends, to drive more than 2,300 miles from their hometown to the makeshift memorial, which was set up outside the Walmart in El Paso where the tragedy occurred. Along the way, the trio hopes to raise at least one dollar for each mile driven.

They plan to stop in Columbus, Ohio, to visit the memorial site where another tragic shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio, before making pit stops in St. Louis and Dallas ahead of their arrival in El Paso.

All proceeds will be donated to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

