LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety.

The project is part of the larger Fayetteville Outer Loop project. The entire project is estimated to cost $1 billion.

The latest news on the project from the N.C. Department of Transportation is the award of a $247 million contract to Morrisville company, Flatiron Constructors Inc. to do work on a section in Lumberton.

NCDOT

The Lumberton project would take the stretch of highway from four to eight lanes.

Work will span from just south Exit 22 to mile marker 29, NCDOT reported. Work can start as soon as Nov. 1. Construction will last until the end of 2026.

Exit 25 will be reconstructed to become a longer, wider and taller bridge. New ramps with roundabouts will be built. Two overpasses – Powersville and McDuffie Crossing roads – will be also be replaced, NCDOT said.

NCDOT

NCDOT says that because Exit 22 was recently rebuilt as a diverging-diamond interchange, it will not be replaced.

“The Fayetteville Outer Loop is critical for the region. It will help support the military, promote continued economic growth, and strengthen North Carolina’s ability to attract and retain business and industry,” NCDOT said in their Wednesday announcement.

The department said the nearly 40-mile outer loop will provide connectivity for the region and provide direct connections from Fort Bragg to I-95.

Below are construction timelines for other sections of the loop included in the project.

Section Start Completion MM 13-21 Fall 2022 Summer 2026 MM 21-29 Fall 2022 Fall 2026 MM 29-37 Summer 2022 Fall 2026 MM 37-41 Fall 2022 Winter 2024 MM 56-71 Fall 2020 Fall 2025 MM 71-81 Summer 2021 Summer 2026

Drivers passing through construction areas should anticipate the installation of concrete barriers for safety, reduced shoulder access and occasional lane closures overnight with reduced speed limits.