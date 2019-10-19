Construction to close Capital Blvd south in downtown Raleigh

CBS 17 file photo of construction along Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work on Capital Boulevard bridges in downtown Raleigh will close the southbound lanes starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The southbound lanes will remain closed from Johnson Street to Lane Street through 6 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The closure will allow the contractor to complete the installation of sewer lines beneath the roadway.

Drivers will be detoured from southbound Capital Boulevard onto Johnson Street, then south on Harrington Street to Jones Street.

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

More headlines from CBS17.com: