Continued improvement in key COVID-19 numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The key COVID-19 metrics are on a trend of stability and improvement.

The number of hospitalizations dropped slightly Saturday. Currently, 964 patients are in hospitals, six fewer than Friday. Saturday is the third day in a row with fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations, which has not happened since early October.

There were 2,034 new cases reported across the state. The state has averaged fewer than 2,000 cases everyday over the past week.

The percent positive rose slightly but remained below the goal level set by the Department of Heath and Human Services and the World Health Organization.

The percent positive is 4.9 percent based on testing from Thursday, a slight increase from the 4 percent on Wednesday and 3.7 from Tuesday.

There were 15 deaths reported Saturday. The state has averaged 18 per day over the past week, the fewest in any seven-day span since July.

The total number of deaths across the state is now 11,820.