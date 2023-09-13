FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Contractors were actively working to improve the safety of Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

The work started this week on the $6.6 million pedestrian and vehicular safety improvements. The lanes closest to the median in both directions near Fort Bragg Road are closed and crews are removing the old metal median guardrail.

North Carolina Department of Transportation hired contractors to resurface the intersections and replace median guardrails along Bragg Boulevard between Skibo and Stamper roads. They will also install pedestrian signals and marked crosswalks at five intersections along the 1.7-mile stretch.

Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount has until the fall of 2024 to complete the improvements.

During construction, drivers will encounter lane closures. NCDOT is urging drivers to slow down and be aware of workers and equipment in the work zone.