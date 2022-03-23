SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just who will help get Spring Lake’s financial house in order is expected to be decided Wednesday.

A state audit found more than a half-million dollars in wrongful spending and missing taxpayer funds.

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Woods said in her report that includes $430,000 used by a former and unnamed accountant for personal use.

The report also claims other employees used more than $100,000 for questionable purchases using the town’s credit card.

It’s up to the Local Government Commission to monitor the town’s financial well-being.

According to the commission, its “members took the rare action to impound Spring Lake’s books and records, assume control of its finances and oversee and direct all its financial affairs due to concerns the town might be in danger of default on nearly a quarter-million dollars in November 2021 debt service payments.”

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell chairs the Local Government Commission.

Folwell told CBS 17, “If your viewers just visualize a town that’s between Fort Bragg, Fayetteville and Pinehurst there’s no logical reason that that can’t be successful. And I think that same thing about Spring Lake. But it’s going to take discipline, the governance, the competency and the transparency and the tough decisions to make that happen.”

During a Wednesday meeting, the commission will appoint deputy finance officers and designate account signatories. Folwell said even the purchase of Christmas lights can’t occur without the commission’s approval.

Folwell said he could not comment on the ongoing criminal investigation.

But he did say that since the audit was for a narrow period of time he wouldn’t be surprised if more potential wrongdoing is uncovered.

“It’s like an onion. The more we peel the more we cry and we keep peeling this there’s going to be more to do. But the taxpayers of these communities, doesn’t matter where they are, especially the lower fixed income members of these communities, deserve to know the tax money they’re paying for property taxes is going to essential services,” he said.