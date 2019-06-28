Controversial drag queen story time event coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A controversial children’s story time event featuring drag queens is coming to Raleigh.

By day, he’s Travis Lewis. But, but night, she goes by “Amazing Grace.”

“It’s worth the lashes and the hair and the makeup,” Lewis said. “I feel like it’s my duty as a queer person.”

This weekend, Lewis’s audience will be children and families.

He’s scheduled to read at Medicine Mama’s Farmacy at its first ever Drag Queen Story Hour.

“The children like the glamour and the pretty things,” Lewis said. “It’s really the parents that come up to you and say thank you for just being you.”

Elise Chenoweth spawned the idea of the event after seeing similar ones in other cities across the country.

She said it involves drag queens reading to children and families while spreading the message of inclusivity and diversity.

“I thought it was just a very cool, neat event,” Chenoweth said. “I think it’s just important that we don’t force kids into these boxes that you must like this because you’re a boy, and you must like this because you’re a girl.”

Raleigh mother Melissa Dittmer believes it’s important to go to help teach her son, Omkar.

“For kids who may identify differently and are needing to have someone show up like that, then they realize, ‘Oh, that really inspires me.’ Then they realize, ‘Oh, it’s ok to be like this,” she said.

Stephanie Weber at Medicine Mama’s Farmacy said they’ve been getting messages from those against the event.

But, she believes it’s important to get their message across.

“It’s important that children know that they’re loved,” Weber said. “There are people who’ve genuinely never met, or think they’ve never met an LGBT person.”

Weber told CBS 17 the CBD shop will have security, including off-duty police officers, at the event Saturday.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Medicine Mama’s Farmacy off of Atlantic Avenue.

