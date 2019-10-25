Controversy ensues after swastika found in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A symbol of hate was found in a Harnett County intersection.

Someone has since painted over that swastika and wrote “love not hate” below it.

The white swastika in the road appeared at the intersection of Christian Light Road at US 401 North in Hector’s Creek.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad,” Anita Herring, a neighbor said.

Herring lives nearby and said it’s not the first time. About two years ago someone spray-painted that same symbol of hate in that same place.

“It was there a couple of days before they painted over it,” Herring said.

“Not something that I condone. I would think someone needs to be educated,” Tom Patton, a neighbor said.

It’s unclear when the swastika first appeared.

Blurred image of swastika

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Sunday and in turn, reached out to DOT.

By Monday, neighbors said someone painted over it.

“That’s very cool. Somebody who actually is looking forward and willing to do something about it,” Addison Allgood, a neighbor said.

“Very good idea and we need more love and not hate, and not even thinking on the hatred side,” Herring said.

Neighbors said the swastika was not indicative of their quiet, close-knit community.

“I would say shout to the mountains that shouldn’t be tolerated here,” Patton said.

Investigators continue to look for the person who painted the swastika.

