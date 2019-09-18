Convicted drug dealer says Granville County investigators underreported drugs, money seized from him

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – As state and federal investigators look into the Granville County sheriff and his office’s drug interdiction unit, one county resident told CBS 17 the news did not surprise him.

Raheem Mangum, who has previous convictions for drug dealing crimes and pending drug charges, claims county investigators underreported the amount of drugs and money they seized from him.

“I’ve been in this situation several times where I’ve gotten in some trouble over drugs, and they haven’t turned in my money,” he said. “They haven’t turned in all the product that they say they found, that I know there was more. So, what are they doing with it?”

Mangum said charging documents against him don’t reflect the full amount of drugs and money he had when he got arrested.

“Because I know what I had. The indictment. I know what I had. I know what I had before they came in and busted in my house,” he said. “They give enough where they can send you to jail for a long time, but where’s the rest of it?”

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman is overseeing the investigation after it was referred to her by Granville County’s District Attorney Mike Waters.

Waters wrote in a letter he supplied state and federal investigators with an audio recording of Sheriff Brindell Wilkins talking with someone about how to kill a former deputy and get away with it. That former deputy allegedly had a separate recording of the sheriff using “racially offensive language,” according to the indictment against Wilkins.

In addition to the investigation into the sheriff, District Attorney Freeman said there’s an investigation into the accounting and operations of his office’s drug interdiction unit.

“As these allegations have come forward, there has been a lot about drug prosecution in that community that has had to be put on pause. And, that will continue at this point,” she said.

She said the investigation into the drug unit could take months, but she wanted to move forward with seeking the indictments against the sheriff.

“Given the fact that it has hindered some of the enforcement practices in that community, that we needed to act as soon as we were in a position to do so,” she said. “I was hesitant to continue an investigation that, quite frankly, may go on for several more months without moving forward with these charges.”

The SBI and FBI are involved in the investigation, Freeman said.

