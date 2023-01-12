RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State leaders are offering up to $25,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a 2018 murder in Vance County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

In the late evening of Feb. 22, 2018, 22-year-old De’Cedric Tyquon Alston, of Henderson, was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle near the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson, according to a news release. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.