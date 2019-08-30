Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Dorian, price-gouging laws in effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A price-gouging law is in effect in North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency. The declaration is an effort to support relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.

North Carolina has a strong statute against price gouging that is tied directly to a declaration of a state of emergency. The statute went into effect for the entire state when Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday, the release from Attorney General Josh Stein’s office said.

“It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, let my office know so we can hold them accountable and protect you from price gougers,” Stein said.

Consumers can report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. Complaints can also be filed online.

