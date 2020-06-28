Coroner: 3rd Illinois shooting victim dies, 2 identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A third person died Saturday afternoon who was critically wounded in a shooting at a warehouse in central Illinois where the suspect had fatally shot two coworkers before apparently killing himself, authorities said.

Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield, Illinois, shortly after 11 a.m.

The victims who died Friday are Christopher Aumiller, 25, and Bill Gibbons, 61, both of Springfield, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Their autopsies conducted Saturday morning concluded both died of multiple gunshot wounds, Allmon toldThe (Springfield) State Journal-Register.

The third victim is a 54-year-old woman, who died Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Her identity hasn’t been revealed because her family hasn’t been notified of her death, Allmon said. The woman’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Allmon said.

Collins and his coworkers had all arrived for work at about 7 a.m. Friday in the welding area of the facility, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said. They all worked in the same area, he said.

Later Friday after the shooting, Collins was found dead in his car apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Winslow said. Two handguns were also found in his car. No other suspects were being sought.

Aumiller and Gibbons’ bodies were found Friday by officers searching the facility building. The woman who died Saturday was found in the parking lot and taken to a hospital.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.