‘Corpse flower’ now blooming at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University’s Marye Ann Fox Science Teaching Laboratories just got a whole lot stinkier.

The titan arum typically takes 7 to 10 years of vegetative growth before it blooms for the first time. Sometimes even longer.

When it does bloom – it gives off an odor compared to rotten meat or hot trash.

According to an alert from N.C. State, “The storm has expedited Lupin’s progression and it now appears to be starting to bloom!”

When the inflorescence finally opens fully, it remains open for a day or two before collapsing and restarting the life cycle.

You can follow the plant’s progress on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #Lupin2016.

Viewers who aren’t up for the stink can livestream the plant blooming.

The one in N.C. State University’s conservatory greenhouse took 13 years to bloom for the first time.

