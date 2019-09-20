Costume company offering a ‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ Halloween costume

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Halloween is now less than six weeks away, so you and your kids might want to start picking out costumes if you haven’t already.

One new costume is getting a lot of attention online.

The costume company, Yandy, is offering a “Sexy Mr. Rogers” costume — also called the “Nicest Neighbor.”

The costume is a cropped red sweater with a tie and short gray shorts.

The full costume costs about $60.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now