RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Halloween is now less than six weeks away, so you and your kids might want to start picking out costumes if you haven’t already.
One new costume is getting a lot of attention online.
The costume company, Yandy, is offering a “Sexy Mr. Rogers” costume — also called the “Nicest Neighbor.”
The costume is a cropped red sweater with a tie and short gray shorts.
The full costume costs about $60.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
- Pack of dogs mauls 10-year-old girl
- NC woman accused of cutting off husband’s penis due back in court Friday
- City, developers concerned about crashes as 3-way stop near Raleigh Wegmans confuses drivers
- Costume company offering a ‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ Halloween costume
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now