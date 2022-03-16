RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is reviving its plans to bring new developments to downtown.

Prior to the pandemic, city staff were working with consulting firm, JLL to develop a plan to bring a new hotel and mixed use property to two lots downtown. The city released Request for Interest to see what kind of interest there was from hoteliers to develop on the site. When the pandemic hit, that process was cancelled. City Council this week decided to revive those talks for new developments.

The plan

The city is looking to develop on two adjacent lots they already own. Both are currently surface parking lots situated across from the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. To the northwest of the lots is the Convention Center. The hope is to develop the lot closest to the Convention Center into a 500-room, full service hotel.

The other lot, situated northwest of Shaw University was initially intended to be an office/mixed-use development. This week however, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin suggested the site be used for residential and retail purposes.

“Bringing more people to that area will create more permanent residents, will create a better sense of security but also bring customers on a regular basis to business that locate there,” said Baldwin.

Raleigh out-competed for hosting large events

The goal of the hotel is generate more than five million additional visitors a year by 2028. Research by city staff and consultant found the city has lost an estimated $102 million in economic impact from event planners who choose to go to other cities for their large events due to Raleigh’s hotel packages.

While comparable cities have an average of 2,465 hotel rooms in walkable distance of their convention centers, Raleigh has 929. Pittsburg has a little more than that at 1,226 but Austin and Nashville have more than 4,000 rooms within a quarter mile of their convention centers.

City research found the city’s lack of hotel rooms were the single biggest reason for convention business loss.

Councilmember Jonathan Melton called the lack of hotel room an embarrassment for the city.

“I say it’s embarrassing because we have how many empty surface parking lots around that convention center? I mean, there’s a ton on all sides, including the two that we own. So, I hope we can make some progress on that,” said Melton.

The city initially set aside $30 million for construction costs but with the increased cost of supplies, it’s a figure they plan to revisit. City staff has a goal of choosing a develop by the third quarter of 2023.

The Downtown Raleigh Convention Center is also looking at a possible expansion. City staff expects the planning for this may also have some impact on hotelier interest in the property.