RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has managed to veto dozens and dozens of Republican bills – more than any other previous North Carolina governor.

Republicans have control of both the state House and Senate yet not enough to override a veto.

But a recent Civitas poll of likely voters gives the GOP a clear chance of changing that.

“The fact that Republicans are up – and up big – I think Republicans should be talking about supermajority going into next year,” said Donald Bryson, president of the John Locke Foundation, which partnered with Civitas.

Just based on history, the Grand Old Party has the wind in its sails.

“The first mid-term after a new president comes in is always bad for whatever party is in the White House, and I think that in itself sets up for a bad year for Democrats. You add really expensive gas and really high inflation it can be a really really bad year for Democrats,” Bryson said.

However, there are factors that could make it anyone’s game.

North Carolina isn’t called a purple state for no reason.

When it comes to abortion, the majority of those polled said the U.S. Supreme Court should not overturn Roe v. Wade.

The same voters said they have an unfavorable opinion of Critical Race Theory and that it should not be taught in schools.

Voters overwhelmingly support a Parent’s Bill of Rights, which gives parents a much stronger say in their child’s education.

It also blocks teaching about LGBTQ+ issues as part of the curriculum in grades K-3.

That specific aspect was left out of the poll question.

Which said: “this year twenty-six states have introduced bills to expand parental rights in schools. Such legislation typically reaffirms parental access to curriculum and classroom materials and often authorizes academic and financial transparency requirements for the school. In addition, these bills make parents the primary decision-makers regarding their child’s health and medical decisions and provide parents with opt-out options regarding controversial surveys or age-inappropriate classroom materials.”

The majority of those polled said they support more restrictive gun laws.

The poll was conducted before the Texas school shooting.

“It’s that upfront vetting process that voters seem to be the most concerned about. That being said this is still a really divisive issue in North Carolina and people are pretty camped out on either side,” Bryson said.

Such a wide swing from one issue to the next also leaves no surprise that unaffiliated voters, those who identify with no party at all, are the biggest voting block in the state and crucial for either party to call election day a success.