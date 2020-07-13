Wake County energy camp going on all week

Wake County Energy Camp will look different this year.

A camp that normally holds 40 rising 6th grade students is now done completely online for rising 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

“What our plan was from the beginning was to try to replicate the opportunity where kids would be going on field trips, doing different STEM activities, and talking to different experts in the field,” says Evan Jones, team lead for the camp and a 5th grade teacher at Heritage Elementary. “What we tried to do is replicate that virtually.”

With the start of the school year about a month away, Jones says the camp can help parents find enriching projects that may be difficult to do, especially this summer.

“We want to create some of that enrichment and engagement while students are at home right now because students have been home for a much longer stretch of time than they normally would be,” Jones said.

As of Monday morning, almost 400 students had taken part in day one activities. Jones hopes not only is the camp educational, but also sparks an interest in STEM for years to come.

“If we take this opportunity to engage them now and inspire them now, they’re going to want to become lifelong learners and become naturally curious about these topics for years to come. This is a huge opportunity for us to reach out to students while they have that time at home instead of doing some of the same old activities they might have been doing for the last two months,” explains Jones.

This camp, normally $200 per student, is free this year. Camp leaders did not want the educational opportunity to be missed due to the coronavirus.

It’s not too late for your child to take part. For more information, click here.