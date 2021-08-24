COVID-19 cases send Fayetteville Christian School to virtual learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville Christian School has now switched students over to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases were found in students.

The school told CBS 17 they have 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are spread out in multiple grades ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade. The school has a combined student and staff population of 720.

Head of School, Tammi Peters, said in a statement that the majority of our current absenteeism is due to students having to follow COVID-19 exposure protocols.

This school year, the school made masking optional on campus. On buses however, the school “encouraged” masking. The school’s COVID-19 policy stated their policy is for students to quarantine for 10 days after testing positive.

“Every year during the first few weeks of school there is an uptick in student illnesses, so this uptick in cases after being in school two weeks is not uncommon. However, because the symptoms of other viruses overlap with symptoms of COVID, students who are exposed must also be quarantined,” said Peters in that statement.

Fayetteville Christian School planned to return to normal activities on Sept. 7.