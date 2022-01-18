COVID-19 created shortage in NCDOT crews to clear roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state transportation department said its COVID-related staffing issues led to a delay in getting roads cleared following Sunday’s winter storm.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation used mainly contractor crews and they worked 12-hour shifts to tackle the snow and ice.

The department said its crews are in Person County on Tuesday and should finish clearing those roads by Tuesday afternoon.

After that, they will be on standby for any slick spots left behind as some drivers continue to deal with black ice, especially in the early morning hours.

“If we get a complaint of a slick spot here or a flyover there, our crews are heading out to take care of that. That’s how we’re handling that,” said Marty Homan, NCDOT communications manager.

The department said it is coordinating with crews statewide to get ready for the potential of more snow this weekend.

“Right now, we’re watching the forecast, we’re coordinating with other divisions in order to make sure we have a seamless transition between divisions. You know, I-40 goes all the way through the state and we don’t want people to have a different experience,” Homan said.