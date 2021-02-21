COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop, 7-day average of new cases dips below 3,000 for 1st time in 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday was another day with lower COVID-19 numbers across the board.

There were 2,541 new cases reported, the fewest since Tuesday and the eighth day in a row with fewer than 4,000. Those lower numbers have caused the seven-day average to drop below 3,000 for the first time in three months. It is now at 2,963, the lowest since it was 2,900 on Nov. 18.

The number of people currently hospitalized dropped by 61 from Saturday, the fifth straight day of declines. The state now has 1,647 COVID patients in hospitals, the fewest since there were 1,603 on Nov. 23.

The percent positive rose slightly to 5.9 percent based on testing Friday. It is still close to where state leaders want it, which is at 5 percent on a consistent basis. Sunday marks the third straight day it’s been in the 5 percent range.

There were 30 more deaths reported, the fewest since Monday. The total number of deaths across the state is now 10,926.