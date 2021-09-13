COVID-19 in NC: 24,000 new cases, 172 deaths reported over weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina were added over the weekend, including the third-highest single-day total of the pandemic that health officials say was the result of a data glitch.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday also reported 172 deaths over the weekend while also saying the number of COVID patients hospitalized fell for the fourth consecutive day.

The agency says the biggest number in months — 11,337 new cases reported Saturday — was due to a technical error Thursday that prevented an unspecified number of cases from being added to a lower-than-usual case count Friday.

Still, it marked the highest one-day count since Feb. 3, when a previous data glitch resulted in a record 12,079 cases being reported that day.

DHHS also said 3,514 COVID patients were in hospitals across the state — a drop of nearly 8 percent in just four days.

The death total climbed to 15,247 and marked the second straight weekend in which at least 100 deaths were reported, with 123 coming in during the Labor Day weekend.

Only one of the state’s key vaccination rates increased over the weekend, with 87 percent of people 65 and older now fully vaccinated, up one percentage point from Friday.

DOSE COUNT

30,611 first doses

1,656 one-shot J&J doses

63,615 total doses