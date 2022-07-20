RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the most reliable early indicators of a COVID-19 surge hit its highest level in North Carolina in nearly two months.

The amount of COVID particles showing up in wastewater was up 55 percent from last week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services covering the week that ended July 16.

The even more contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant — which is driving the current surge — made up 50 percent of the sequenced samples during the week that ended July 9.

The state showed a slight increase in the number of new cases reported — but that has become a less reliable measure because so many tests are being done at home and are not being reported to public health agencies.

A total of 27,930 new cases reported last week, up 7 percent from the previous week.

That has put more of a focus on the count of viral particles in wastewater, and NCDHHS reported 25.7 million of them per person last week.

That’s the most since the week that ended June 1, when there were 26 million, but it’s still a fraction of the high of 106 million during the worst of the omicron surge in January.

And in another key early indicator, 6 percent of visits to emergency rooms last week were for symptoms of COVID. That rate had been in the 5 percent range in recent weeks, even as it was revised higher to 6.3 percent for the week that ended July 9.

The agency also reported its highest hospital admissions in five months: The 1,099 patients that were admitted last week were the most since the week that ended Feb. 26, when there were 1,248.

The running count of hospitalized COVID patients last week topped out at 1,066 on July 14 — its highest point since March 8, when there were 1,094 of them.

The death total climbed to 25,435 after another 40 deaths were reported.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since July 13)

8,746 first doses

3,957 second doses

22,603 booster doses

34,984 total doses