COVID-19 in NC: Amid growing Omicron concerns, percent positive surpasses 9% for 1st time since September

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 9 percent of the most recent batch of COVID-19 tests performed across North Carolina came back positive — the highest that figure has been in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also reported 1,755 new cases, 26 deaths and a count of patients in hospitals that climbed for the fourth day in a row.

With growing concerns about the Omicron variant that experts say could be in the state by the end of December, NCDHHS also said booster doses account for more than half of the nearly 20,000 vaccine doses added in the past 24 hours to the total given.

It also said 9.4 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive, the highest daily percent positive since Sept. 27, when 9.6 percent of that day’s tests were positive.

That daily percent positive has crept up for five consecutive days after it was at just 4.9 percent on Nov. 23.

The count of new cases was almost exactly the same as the state’s seven-day average of 1,749 per day.

The 1,131 patients in hospitals represents an increase of 90 in four days.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: