COVID-19 in NC: Another 3,500 new cases reported as state hits 2 million booster doses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another day with more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases has pushed North Carolina’s daily average to its highest level in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported a slight dip in the count of hospitalized patients, another 37 deaths and a milestone in the vaccination push — the state’s 2 millionth booster dose.

The 3,755 new cases overshadowed everything. It’s the sixth time in eight days that the daily case count hit at least 3,000. There were only three such days during the previous month and a half.

That caused the seven-day average to swell to 3,200 — the highest it has been since Oct. 14.

The preliminary count of 1,561 COVID patients in hospitals was a drop of 11 from Tuesday’s revised total. The patient count remained in excess of 1,500 for the sixth consecutive day after it remained below that point since late October.

NCDHHS added more than 31,000 booster doses to its total, pushing the total to 2,013,237. Since the state began publicly posting its count of booster shots on Nov. 29, boosters have accounted for more than half of the daily total every day.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: