COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in hospitalizations, but another 85 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting yet another massive drop in its count of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported fewer than 3,600 people in hospitals for the first time in more than a month.

NCDHHS also reported just over 7,500 new cases — the fifth time this week with fewer than 10,000 — and another 85 deaths.

The current total of 3,556 hospitalized patients is the fewest since Jan. 7, and is down 32 percent in the three weeks since it peaked.

It fell for the 15th straight day, and that daily drop has been at least 100 in nine of the past 10 days.

The 7,539 new cases is about 1,200 less than the total reported Thursday, and it was low enough to push the trend line even lower. North Carolina is averaging fewer than 8,000 new cases per day for the first time since Dec. 30.

NCDHHS is also reporting a lower rate of tests coming back positive, with 15.4 percent of the ones performed Wednesday confirming new cases — a fraction of a percentage point lower than the number reported Thursday based on Tuesday’s tests. That rate surpassed 30 percent for much of January.

The state has added 416 deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 21,665.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,702 first doses

2,481 second doses

99 single-shot J&J doses

5,914 booster doses

10,196 total doses