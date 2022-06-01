RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported nearly 20 percent more COVID-19 cases in North Carolina last week than they did the week before.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added more than 28,000 new cases between May 22-28 during its weekly update Wednesday while also reporting increases in each of the other key metrics it tracks.

The new case count rose slightly faster than it did a week ago, when that rate was 15 percent.

NCDHHS also says the number of COVID virus particles in sewage was up by nearly 40 percent — with a raw count of 26.5 million — and 5 percent of visits to emergency rooms across the state were for COVID-like symptoms. A week ago, that rate was 4 percent.

The agency also reported 12 percent more people were admitted to hospitals with COVID than there were a week earlier, with the raw total climbing to 734.

The 28,369 new cases reported on the agency’s main dashboard was an 18 percent increase from the revised count of 23,919 it showed for the week of May 15-21.

A total of 5,336 of them were reported on May 23 — the highest one-day total since Feb. 10.

The running count of patients in hospitals also continued to tick back up, reaching its highest level in more than two months. There were 681 people hospitalized on May 26, the most since March 17 when there were 722.

The state reported 22 more deaths last week, bringing the total to 24,656.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since May 25)

6,736 first doses

4,504 second doses

265 single-shot J&J doses

33,834 booster doses

45,339 total doses