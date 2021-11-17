COVID-19 in NC: Daily case count hits 2,000; another big jump in kid vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health officials are reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly a week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also said the number of COVID patients in hospitals remained flat at 1,049 and added 52 more deaths — the highest single-day count in two weeks.

NCDHHS also added nearly 6,500 more children between 5 and 11 to the count of those getting their first vaccine dose and says 9 percent of the more than 900,000 kids in that age group have gotten a shot. Nearly 60 percent of the 10,731 first doses added to the total in the past 24 hours went to kids in that age group.

The 2,171 new cases ended a string of five consecutive days with fewer than 2,000 of them. But the seven-day average continued its two-week plateau, with the state now averaging about 1,770 new cases per day.

The count of hospitalized patients also has remained in a relatively tight range between the mid-1,000s and 1,200 for two weeks.

NCDHHS also says 6.1 percent of tests performed Monday were found to be positive — better than the previous day’s rate of 7.8 percent from tests Sunday that marked the highest one-day figure in more than a month.

The deaths — the most reported in one day since Nov. 3, when there were 61 — raised the total to 18,514.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

  • 10,731 first doses
  • 1,574 single-shot J&J doses
  • 17,151 total doses

