COVID-19 in NC: Daily case count soars past 28,000, 3rd straight day with a record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials announced a record single-day case count for the third consecutive day, with more than 28,000 new cases reported across North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also said the count of patients in hospitals drew closer to 3,500 for the first time in nearly four months and reported yet another record rate of recent tests found to be positive — more than 31 percent of them.

The 28,474 new cases reported Friday beat the day-old record by more than 4,000. It’s the third straight day the state had more than 20,000 new cases, pushing the seven-day average past 18,000.

The count of COVID patients in hospitals has nearly doubled in less than two weeks, with the 3,474 people roughly twice what it was on Dec. 26. That total went up by 176 since Thursday and has grown by an average of 145 each day since the day after Christmas.

NCDHHS says 31.2 percent of tests done Wednesday came back positive, beating the 2-day-old high of 30.4. So far, those are the only two times that single-day rate has exceeded 30 percent — which is six times higher than the target of 5 percent.

The state also added 33 deaths to bring the total to 19,619.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

5,281 first doses

4,281 second doses

331 single-shot J&J doses

24,508 booster doses

34,401 total doses