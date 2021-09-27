COVID-19 in NC: Fewest weekend cases reported in nearly 2 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials added just over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — the fewest in a weekend in nearly two months.

In the latest evidence that perhaps the peak of the delta-driven surge has passed, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also said the statewide count of hospitalized COVID patients dipped to its lowest level since late August.

DHHS also says two-thirds of people who are eligible to get the vaccine have now done so.

But the state also reported another 127 deaths, bringing the total to 16,235. Deaths tend to lag weeks behind the counts of new cases and hospitalized patients.

DHHS reported 13,488 new cases since Friday, the fewest in a weekend since there were about 8,600 from July 31-Aug. 2.

And 2,665 of those were attributed to Monday — marking the smallest one-day total since Aug. 3, when there were 2,188.

The number of patients in hospitals dipped to 3,012. That figure has not fallen below 3,000 since Aug. 18.

It’s the sixth straight day the count has fallen, with a net decline of 452 patients during that span.

DHHS also reported one-point increases to a pair of its key vaccination percentages — the share of people 12 and older, who are eligible to get the vaccine. The agency says 67 percent of those people have had at least one dose, and 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT

17,930 first doses

987 one-shot J&J doses

42,791 total doses