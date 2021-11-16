COVID-19 in NC: Highest percent positive in a month, while other numbers hold steady

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most of North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady even as state public health officials reported the highest one-day percent positive in more than a month.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported another 1,300 new cases, just over 1,000 patents in hospitals and another 25 deaths.

NCDHHS says nearly 70,000 children between 5 and 11 have gotten their first dose in the nearly two weeks since they became eligible for the shots. But the total only increased by about 3,600 during the past 24 hours, the smallest daily increase since Nov. 5 — the second day those figures were reported.

The agency also says 7.8 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive — the first time since mid-October that daily figure was as high as 7 percent. The last time it was higher was Oct. 4, when it was 8.4 percent.

The other numbers that had been dropping quickly since September have now largely leveled off, with the statewide daily average hovering between the high-1,600s and mid-to-high-1,700s each day for the past two weeks.

The addition of 1,339 new cases Tuesday pushed that seven-day average up to 1,771.

The count of hospitalized patients also has flattened after weeks of significant drops. The 1,037 people in hospitals represents a drop of seven from Monday, but that number has been stuck in a range between 1,200 and 1,000 for the past two weeks.

The 25 deaths bring the total in the state to 18,462.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: