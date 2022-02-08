COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop below 4,000 for 1st time in a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 patients are in North Carolina hospitals, the first time in nearly a month that the state dropped below that threshold.

The state is also averaging fewer than 10,000 new cases a day for the first time in 2022.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also reported fewer than 5,000 new cases for the second consecutive day — after 40 straight days with more than that many — while also adding 76 deaths.

But in the latest sign that the omicron surge is fading, NCDHHS reported 3,956 hospitalized patients — the fewest since Jan. 10. There had been at least 4,000 of them every day since Jan. 12.

Those hospitalizations have fallen 24 percent in less than two weeks since peaking Jan. 27 at 5,206.

The 4,648 new cases came a day after just over 4,700 of them came in. Before that, there had been at least 7,000 every day since Dec. 28.

Those drops pushed the seven-day average below 10,000 for the first time since it was at 9,702 on New Year’s Eve.

But there were still some worrisome numbers.

The state reported a higher rate of recent tests coming back positive, with 23.4 percent of the ones done Sunday confirming new cases. That rate — which in January was in the 30 percent range for weeks — had dropped into the teens in recent days. Public health officials want that rate much lower — 5 percent.

And the 76 deaths came a day after 152 were reported over the weekend and on Monday. That brings the total to 21,325.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

2,614 first doses

2,957 second doses

188 single-shot J&J doses

6,594 booster doses

12,353 total doses