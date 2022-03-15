RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina hasn’t added this few COVID-19 deaths in one day in eight months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday recorded just five COVID deaths — the smallest 24-hour total since July.

The agency also reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the third straight day, the longest streak of its kind since July, while the count of patients in hospitals continued to fall.

NCDHHS says it is investigating an issue that resulted in a lower-than-expected total number of tests, and will not update the daily percent positive rate until it is fixed.

The daily death total was the smallest since July 16, when the running count increased by four.

It’s not a real-time total: There typically is a lag of days or weeks between when a person dies and when that death is recorded by NCDHHS.

The agency also added 649 new cases, the third day in a row with a new case count that failed to reach four figures. That hadn’t happened since the spring and summer of 2021, when there were 53 straight days with a daily case count in the hundreds or lower.

The 832 patients in hospitals marks a drop of 16 from Monday’s revised total, and is the fewest since July 23.

That revision to the the previous day’s total also resulted in an increase of eight patients from Sunday to Monday, just the second daily rise since the peak at more than 5,200 on Jan. 27.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT