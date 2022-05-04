RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is seeing more new cases of COVID-19 and more people checking into hospitals.

More than 12,000 new cases and a 45 percent increase in the number of hospital admissions mark the latest weekly update released Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The 12,509 new cases during the week that ended April 30 were the most in the span of a week since the state shifted to a weekly data reporting schedule in March, and the most since there were nearly 22,000 new cases during the week ending Feb. 19.

Put another way, the state averaged nearly 1,800 new cases per day over the past week — the most since Feb. 25. That average also quadrupled in the span of a month.

NCDHHS also reported 373 hospital admissions over the past week, after there were just 256 during the week that ended April 23.

That trend also showed up in the daily count, which spiked to 441 on April 26 and has lingered around 400 for the past week after settling in the mid-300s since early April.

The death total climbed to 24,574 after the state added 1,172 more deaths since last week. But the overwhelming majority of those — 1,146 in all — actually took place between Jan. 1 and March 31 but weren’t recorded until now as the state shifted to an electronic reporting system.

NCDHHS also reported slightly more COVID virus particles showing up in wastewater samples and a one-point increase to 3 percent in the share of emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms.

And 99 of the state’s 100 counties — all but Alamance, which was yellow (medium risk) — were shaded green on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels map, signifying low risk of illness and strain on the health care system.

But a tweet from the Durham County Health Department said that county would shift from green to yellow because of the increase in new COVID cases. The CDC is scheduled to update that map Thursday.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(since April 27)

7,093 first doses

4,976 second doses

550 single-shot J&J doses

36,383 booster doses

49,002 total doses