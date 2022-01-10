COVID-19 in NC: More than 3,800 patients in hospitals, most in nearly a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals has surged higher than it was at any point during the delta surge this fall.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday said 3,850 patients were hospitalized with the virus — the most in nearly a full calendar year — after the 15th consecutive daily increase.

With the omicron variant continuing its rapid post-holiday spread across the state and nation, NCDHHS also reported more than 71,000 new cases over the weekend, including a single-day record of 29,069 on Saturday — the fourth consecutive day with a record-setting total — and a daily percent positive of more than 30 percent for the fourth straight day.

But the most concerning number is the patient count, which is at its highest point since Jan. 19, 2021, when it was 3,881.

The state moved 142 patients shy of the pandemic high of 3,992 set last Jan. 14 and is on pace to surpass that later this week.

That total has increased by an average of 141 patients every day over the past 15 days.

During the delta wave in the late summer and fall, the patient count topped out at 3,815 on Sept. 9.

The state also said 18,254 new cases came in Monday, and averaged more than 22,000 new cases a day over the past week — a 327 percent increase in two weeks.

NCDHHS says a single-day record 31.1 percent of tests performed Saturday were found to be positive.

That rate — which is more than six times the target set by state and global public health leaders — has not fallen below 28 percent during the past week.

The state also says 66 more deaths were reported over the weekend, increasing the total to 19,685.

