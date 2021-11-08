COVID-19 in NC: More than 8,000 kids get 1st vaccine dose; smallest weekend case count since July

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have gotten a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is already past 8,000.

According to figures released Monday, nearly half of the 15,000 first doses added to the statewide total since Friday — 7,194 of them — were given to kids in the newly eligible age group.

The total of 8,342 in that group is expected to keep rising because NCDHHS says there can be a 3-day lag between when a shot is given and when the agency counts it.

NCDHHS also added fewer than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days — the smallest weekend total in nearly four months — while the count of patents in hospitals dipped closer to 1,000.

It also added 66 deaths and said 67 percent of the state’s adults are now fully vaccinated.

The numbers continue to retreat from the early-fall peaks, with NCDHHS saying just 4,625 new cases were recorded since Friday and 1,103 of those coming Monday.

It’s the smallest weekend total since July 17-19.

Fewer than 2,000 cases have been recorded on 10 of the past 16 days.

The count of patients in hospitals fell for the 44th time in 45 days and dropped to 1,040 — its lowest point since July 27.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: