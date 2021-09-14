COVID-19 in NC: Number of nursing homes on state’s outbreak list nearly doubles in a month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of nursing homes across the state dealing with active COVID-19 outbreaks has nearly doubled over the past month.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday included 257 nursing homes on its list of ongoing outbreaks at congregate living facilities.

That’s up 12 percent from last week after the total increased by 29.

There were 139 nursing homes on the list on Aug. 17.

There were 424 outbreaks listed in congregate living facilities — also including residential care and correctional facilities — for an increase of 13 percent from a week ago.

A total of 4,411 cases were accounted for, a weekly increase of 16 percent.

Residents account for 55 percent of those cases, compared to 45 percent for staff — roughly the same percentage breakdown as last week.