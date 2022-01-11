COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals moves within 1 of pandemic record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is now one hospitalized COVID-19 patient shy of setting a pandemic record.

With the state now feeling the full effects of the omicron wave and the impact of holiday gatherings, the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday counted 3,991 people in hospitals.

On only one other day has the state had more patients: There were 3,992 of them on Jan. 14, when cases surged following the winter 2020 holidays.

The current total is an increase of 150 from the revised count Monday. The patient count climbed for the 16th consecutive day and has added more than 2,250 patients — in other words, more than doubling — in just over two weeks.

But while the overall count continued its climb, the number in intensive care isn’t rising quite as high.

There were 722 patients in ICUs across the state, and while that total is the highest it’s been since early October, it’s still well shy of the pandemic high of 955 most recently reached Sept. 13.

NCDHHS also reported nearly 18,000 new cases — the 13th straight day with at least 10,000 of them — and a seven-day average that has set a record every day in 2022.

The state averaged more than 23,000 new cases a day over the past week, a 338 percent increase in two weeks.

NCDHHS also reported more than 30 percent of the most recent batch of tests came back positive for the fifth straight day, with 30.5 percent of the ones done Sunday confirming a COVID-19 case.

The state also reported another 21 deaths. A total of 19,706 people have died.

