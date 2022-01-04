COVID-19 in NC: Patient count tops 3,000 for 1st time since September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients are in North Carolina hospitals, with the largest one-day jump of the pandemic pushing that total to its highest point since September.

A record high of nearly 30 percent of the most recent batch of tests turned up positive and another 10,276 new cases were added Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services, pushing the daily average to nearly 15,000 new cases per day.

NCDHHS says 3,008 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — a single-day increase of 280 that is nearly 100 more than the second-largest one-day bump. It’s the most since 3,013 on Sept. 29.

The patient count has climbed by nearly 1,300 in just the past nine days and is less than 1,000 away from the pandemic high of 3,992 set Jan. 14, 2021.

The agency also says 29.7 percent of tests performed Sunday wound up confirming COVID-19 cases — a one-day record for the sixth consecutive day. It’s also the seventh time in the past eight days that that rate exceeded 20 percent.

The count of new cases dropped after exceeding 18,000 on three consecutive days from Dec. 30-Jan. 1. While the case count Tuesday was the lowest in nearly a week, it also marked the 10th-highest one-day total since the pandemic started.

State officials also reported 37 more deaths, with the total now at 19,494.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT