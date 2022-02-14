COVID-19 in NC: Smallest daily case count since December; other key numbers continue to recede

Will the next variant of COVID-19 be milder? More severe? More transmissible? An expert with the World Health Organization discussed the matter in a live Q&A this week. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina in almost two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added 3,383 new cases Monday while also reporting a continued drop in the number of patients in hospitals but also adding 116 more deaths to the total.

In the latest sign that the surge driven by the omicron variant continues to fade, Monday marked the fifth straight day with a smaller case count than the preceding day. The daily case count hadn’t been this small since Dec. 21, when 2,894 cases came in.

NCDHHS added fewer than 15,000 new cases since Friday, the smallest number in a weekend update since before Christmas.

The state’s weekly average fell for the 19th straight day, dipping to its lowest level since Dec. 29. North Carolina averaged fewer than 6,600 new cases each day over the past week — an 80 percent drop from the peak less than a month ago.

The number of hospitalized patients also continued to drop, falling for the 18th straight day by an average of 117 per day over that stretch. The total of 3,094 was the fewest since Jan. 4, and is down 40 percent from the late January peak of more than 5,200.

NCDHHS says 14.4 percent of tests Saturday were found to be positive, slightly up from what that rate was over the weekend but still less than half of what it was less than a month ago when it regularly exceeded 30 percent.

The state’s death total rose to 21,781 and remained on pace to hit another round number — 22,000 — by the end of the week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

4,475 first doses

5,627 second doses

168 single-shot J&J doses

12,937 booster doses

23,207 total doses