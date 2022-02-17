COVID-19 in NC: State reaches 22,000 deaths; another big drop in hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reached another milestone with its 22,000th death of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the other key numbers continued to show improvement.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday added 69 deaths to the total, pushing it to 22,061.

North Carolina has added more than 2,000 deaths in less than a month, after reaching 20,000 deaths almost exactly a month earlier on Jan. 18. The state recorded its 21,000th death two weeks ago.

There is often a lag of days or weeks between when a person dies and when that death is processed by NCDHHS.

Deaths also are the last of the key numbers to rise and fall after a surge like the one the state experienced with the omicron variant — and the other numbers tracked by NCDHHS continued to indicate it is fading.

The state added 5,583 new cases and has gone more than a week since its last day with 10,000 or more of them. The trend line continues to point down — the seven-day average has fallen every day for three weeks.

North Carolina averaged roughly 5,250 cases per day over the past week, the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 27.

The count of patients in hospitals also has fallen every day for three weeks, dipping to 2,711 — the fewest since Jan. 2 — following a drop of 154 from Wednesday. That number is falling fast, decreasing by at least 100 patients eight times in the past nine days.

The state also says tests are coming back positive at a much lower rate than they were last month: 10.6 percent of tests Tuesday confirmed new cases, the lowest that rate has been since Dec. 23.

But the vaccine push continued to slow: For the first time since at least November, fewer than 1,000 new first doses were recorded by NCDHHS, and for the third straight day the total dose count failed to reach 10,000.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

951 first doses

1,585 second doses

60 single-shot J&J doses

3,229 booster doses

5,825 total doses