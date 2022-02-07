COVID-19 in NC: State reports smallest 1-day case count since December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported its smallest one-day COVID-19 new case count in more than a month on the same day it reported its 3 millionth booster dose of vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday added 4,727 new cases — the fewest since Dec. 28 — in the latest sign that the state’s earliest indicators could be past the worst of the surge driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The state reported continued drops in the number of patients in hospitals and the rate at which recent tests confirmed new cases while also adding another 14,000 booster doses to its running total, which is up to 3,010,264.

But the last of the lagging indicators remained high: The state recorded another 152 deaths during the past three days.

NCDHHS added just over 24,000 new cases in the three days since Friday. There were 13 single days in January with more cases.

That’s pushed the average new case count to less than a third of what it was at the peak. North Carolina is averaging just over 10,000 new cases a day — it maxed out at 32,000 on Jan. 18 — and has fallen on 18 of the 20 days since.

The count of hospitalized patients also kept dropping, falling for the 11th straight day to 4,032 — the fewest since Jan. 14, the last time there were fewer than 4,000 of them.

NCDHHS also says 19.3 percent of the tests from Saturday came back positive — up slightly after 18.2 percent of Friday’s tests were positive, marking the lowest it’s been since Dec. 27.

Deaths are the last number to drop following a surge, and the count from this past weekend was only slightly fewer than the 162 reported last Monday. A total of 21,249 people have died.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

5,428 first doses

7,229 second doses

237 single-shot J&J doses

14,293 booster doses

27,187 total doses.