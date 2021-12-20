COVID-19 in NC: Weekend case total tops 10,000, but more than 105K booster shots added

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina this weekend.

As concerns about another winter surge mount and more cases of the omicron are reported, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday said the count of patients in hospitals nearly hit a two-month high, added another 46 deaths to the total and said more than 9 percent of recent tests were found to be positive.

NCDHHS also added more than 105,000 booster shots to its vaccine dose total — the highest total during a conventional weekend since it began posting booster doses Nov. 24. The agency did record more than 148,000 doses during the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.

The three-day case count of 10,541 was the most in a weekend since Oct. 2-4 — the last weekend with more than 10,000.

DHHS says 2,892 of those cases were reported Monday, and 4,065 came in on Saturday. That marked the third day in 1 1/2 weeks with at least 4,000 new cases. Before the start of that run Dec. 9, there hadn’t been a 4,000-case day since Oct. 8.

The state is averaging nearly 3,500 new cases per day — roughly double what that average was Nov. 30, and the most since Oct. 8.

The patient count of 1,630 is the most since Oct. 22. That total has topped 1,600 on five of the past six days after not reaching that level in about two months.

NCDHHS says 9.3 percent of tests performed Saturday came back positive, the highest rate since Sept. 27 and nearly twice as high as the agency’s target rate.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT