COVID-19 percent positive at record low Saturday, hospitalizations fall below 1,200

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The percent positive across the state has fallen to 4.2 based on testing from Thursday and matches the lowest on record. It was also 4.2 percent on Thursday but that number wasn’t finalized until it was retroactively updated Saturday. Saturday is the third day in a row at 4.3 percent or better.

Hospitalizations also fell below 1,200 for the first time in nearly four months. The total of 1,179 on Saturday is 47 fewer than Friday and the lowest since it was 1,169 on November 9.

Another 56 deaths were reported, which is the most since Wednesday (75) and brings the death total to 11,502.

There were 2,027 new cases reported Saturday, which brought the seven-day average below 2,000 for the first time since October 17. The state has averaged 1,947 new cases per day over the past week.