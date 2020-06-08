COVID-19-related scams on the rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Scams related to COVID-19 have been exploding as criminals use the pandemic as a ready-made excuse to steal your money.

Many of those scams come via Robocall, but tracing the origin of those robocalls isn’t as easy as it should be for law enforcement.

Experts estimate 20 percent of everyone with access to a phone or internet is being affected by scam attempts related to COVID-19.

“It really is at a scale that is breathtaking,’’ said Eva Velasquez, the president of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

During this pandemic, the ITRC said the number of data breaches where people’s personal information has been stolen has dropped significantly and instead has been replaced by an increase in cyber crimes as crooks seek to monetize the information they’ve stolen.

Velasquez said a combination of organized groups and overseas bad actors are all involved in the scams.

“It really is going from highly targeted and sophisticated, to small mom and pop fraud rings on the street and everywhere in between,” she said.

One way to fight those scam calls is by tracing back to where the calls are coming from.

When you get a robocall, it doesn’t originate with your carrier because it’s a spoofed or fake number.

The call has actually bounced from carrier to carrier to carrier and trying find out where it originated has to be done though a something called a trace-back investigation, which needs the assistance of cell phone carriers.

Congress recently authorized those investigations under the Traced Act.

Despite the law, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said some companies are dragging their feet when it comes to cooperating with law enforcement.

“There are some that slow walk, and we’re trying to put pressure on them to give us the information we need to hold those guys accountable,” said Stein.

He is leading a coalition of 52 Attorneys General asking the FCC to use its power to force compliance with the Traced Act legislation.

“We are already doing some trace-back investigations right now, but we need more help quicker,’’ said Stein.

The ITRC said criminals adapted very quickly to play on people’s fears of COVID-19 using texts, phone calls and postings on social media accounts to trick people into compromising their personal information.

“We’re just being bombarded right now,’’ said Velasquez.

Her best advice to consumers to help avoid these scams is for everyone to make sure they verify that the offer or claim they are receiving is legitimate.

“If you did not initiate contact, then go to the source and do some verification,” she said.

If you need help trying to figure out how some those COVID-19 scams work, you can go to this link which contains some examples of the scams and how to detect them.

As a non-profit group, the ITRC also offers free help to anyone who has been victimized by scammers and identity thieves to aid them in resolving their cases.

“You don’t have to do this alone,’’ said Velasquez.