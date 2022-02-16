COVID burnout rate for NC nurses ‘alarmingly high,’ new report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- “I have no more joy in nursing, it’s just too difficult and all the resiliency training in the world will not change the current climate of nursing.”

That was just one piece of anonymous testimony from a North Carolina nurse when asked about current working conditions in the health field.

The North Carolina Nurses Association surveyed nurses on the current climate of their work.

Overall, they said their survey showed nurses are experiencing increased frustration with workload, pay, patient aggression, and an overall feeling that the situation in healthcare has not improved two years into the pandemic.

“The burnout rate is alarmingly high, and none of us want to see the long-term fallout this is going to have on healthcare. Something has got to give,” said NCNA CEO Tina C. Gordon, in a statement. Gordon said stress levels have remained unsustainably high for the last two years.

When asked how much COVID-19 has had an impact on them and their patients, on a scale of 1 to 10, nurses gave an average response of 7.4.

When asked about their mental and emotional well-being on a scale of 1-10, nurses averaged a response of 5.6

When asked about their facility’s shortage of PPE, 12 percent said yes.

“Mentally and physically exhausted. Work life and home life are falling apart because there is just not enough of me to go around. Focus is horrible. Can’t keep it all together anymore,” said another anonymous nurse who responded to the survey.

NCNA said one of their biggest areas of concern was the continued reliance on travel nurses. Their contract wages are higher than permanent staff but NCNA said they are often faced with repetitive onboarding processes.

“We are drowning out here. Please, no more meditation or pizza parties. This is traumatic and abusive. We need real concrete help,” said one nurse in their survey response.

The nurses association said they are calling on policymakers and hospital/health system administrators to focus on nurse retention strategies that take into account systemic issues like workload, improved wages and benefits, and a healthier workforce pipeline.

“I am deeply concerned about the future of nursing and will it ever be the same,” said another anonymous nurse.