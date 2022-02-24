RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 vaccines are not likely to trigger Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children or MIS-C, that’s according to new research in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

MIS-C is a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19 infection.

More than 6,800 cases of MIS-C have been reported since May 2020. Only a handful were in children with no detectable covid infection.

Dr. Ibukun Kalu is a pediatric infectious disease physician with Duke Health.

She said there still isn’t a clear sense of why some kids develop MIS-C and why others do not.

“They can have asymptomatic or relatively mild covid infections and still end up with MIS-C which often puts them in the hospital. It is a head-to-toe disease, and it can cause inflammation in the heart,” said Kalu.

The nine-month study looked at cases among 12 to 20-year-olds.

During that time, 21 cases of MIS-C were identified among 21 million patients who received at least one vaccine dose, suggesting one case per one million in the vaccinated. It is much lower than estimates of 200 cases per million in unvaccinated patients infected with COVID-19.

“As we have vaccination options, it’s important to also show that it can prevent post covid syndromes,” Kalu said.

Kalu encourages parents to reach out to their child’s pediatrician with questions about the vaccine.

“I can reassure parents that this vaccine is safe,” said Kalu. “We’ve used it in a lot of kids, and it does what was proposed. It protects our children.”