What the Pilot Mountain fire looked like halfway contained after destroying more than 1,000 acres (CBS 17 file photo).

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – As temperatures start to cool off in North Carolina, people are bringing out their comfy clothes, warm drinks and gathering around campfires. These cozy moments by the fire are relaxing but they also bring dangers.

The USDA Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service are asking people to be careful around these fires. The agencies say peak months for the fall fire season run from October through early December. In fact, they say escaped fires from careless backyard burning are the leading cause of wildfires in the state.

“Fall weather and the beautiful changing foliage in North Carolina draws people outdoors to take in activities such as camping, hiking or working in their yards to dispose of leaves and other yard debris,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “When choosing to build a campfire, grill out in your yard or eliminate leaves by burning, it is important that you remain vigilant and safe with any outdoor fire to protect our forests. You are our best defense against wildfires.”

The N.C. Forest Service says for fiscal year 2021-2022 there were:

6,887 wildfires

26,958 burned acres

1% directly linked to a natural ignition source, ex. lightning

99% directly related to human activity

NCFS says some of the state’s most intense wildfires during the fall 2021 were caused by escaped campfires.

More than 40 acres burned in the Sauratown Mountain Fire in Stokes County in November 2021. It took 16 days to control and fully contain the flames because of the challenging terrain.

Later that same month, the Grindstone Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County became the largest wildfire fire for the state that season. It burned 1,050 acres.

Both incidents were caused by escaped campfires.