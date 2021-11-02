Crabtree mall hosts two-day job fair Wednesday and Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crabtree is hosting a two-day job fair this Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4.
More than 40 stores and restaurants are participating in the job fair. Positions are available for full-time, part-time and seasonal.
The hiring event will take place inside each participating store and restaurant from noon until 3 p.m..
Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers face to face.
The list of participating stores and restaurants below will also be available at Crabtree’s Guest Services Desk.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Aerie
Aeropostale
Allen Edmond
Amazon 4 Star
Banana Republic
Bare Minerals
Belk
Brooks Brothers
Carmen! Carmen!
Dry Goods
Express
Forever 21
G by Guess
GameStop
Gloria Jeans Coffee
Greek Cuisine
Häagen-Dazs
Johnston & Murphy
Journey Kidz
Journeys
LensCrafters
Lush
Magic Stitches
Rack Room Shoes
Pandora
Perfume World
Season’s 52
Soma
Spencer’s
Starbucks
Sunglass Hut
Sweet Tea and Cornbread
The Body Shop
The Mommy Collection
Things Remembered
Ties Express
Tommy Bahama
Unleashed
Vans
Vestique
White House Black Market
XIMILIFE
Yankee Candle