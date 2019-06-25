Crabtree Valley Mall looks to add 30-story hotel, office space

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lack of large tenants and online shopping has Crabtree Valley Mall looking to make major changes in order to remain a “top destination and economic driver” for the region, mall officials said.

Crabtree Valley Mall is asking for the City of Raleigh to rezone the former Sears site to make way for a 30-story hotel tower along with retail and office spaces.

“Big box stores and traditional large retail anchors aren’t opening new locations anymore. Malls have to adapt to meet the changing needs of the community and provide people with new reasons to visit us as a destination,” the Mall said in a statement.

The Mall said it is waiting for North Carolina Department of Transportation to announce its plans to change the Interstate-440 and Glenwood Avenue interchange – which along with Lead Mine Road – is a heavily congested area.

“This redevelopment will allow us to improve stormwater and pedestrian circulation while offering more entertainment, employment, and open spaces for everyone to enjoy,” Mall officials said in release.

The planned redevelopment would center around the end of the mall near Edward’s Mill Road – away from the congestion.

The changes could bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the area along with thousands of jobs.

